Video: Arsenal have a surprise new training ground ‘Win’ that’s brought the players and staff together

In the modern game, every football manager is looking for that little something extra to affect player performance, and Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta has come up with a novel way of tapping in to the psyche of his squad.

At his press conference on Friday, the Spaniard talked about the squad being a family and how every family has a dog.

So, the Gunners now have a chocolate coloured Labrador at their training ground, appropriately named ‘Win,’ who, Arteta says, puts a smile on everyone’s face and brings a different feeling to the working day which ‘is very, very important.’

