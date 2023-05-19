Video: Arsenal have a surprise new training ground ‘Win’ that’s brought the players and staff together

In the modern game, every football manager is looking for that little something extra to affect player performance, and Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta has come up with a novel way of tapping in to the psyche of his squad.

At his press conference on Friday, the Spaniard talked about the squad being a family and how every family has a dog.

More Stories / Latest News “It’s been very difficult” – Man United stalwart says emotional goodbye Video: “Would like to ask our people” – Klopp asks Liverpool fans for one thing after Aston Villa match “I prefer not to talk” – Onana’s agent won’t rule out Chelsea switch this summer

So, the Gunners now have a chocolate coloured Labrador at their training ground, appropriately named ‘Win,’ who, Arteta says, puts a smile on everyone’s face and brings a different feeling to the working day which ‘is very, very important.’

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are a family, and every family needs a dog! ? The Arsenal boss reveals how their training ground dog, a chocolate labrador named Win, has brought the club closer together ? pic.twitter.com/WwCBxQyGaE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports