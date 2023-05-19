Video: Man City unveil smart looking kit for 2023/24 season

Manchester City
Posted by

Man City have today unveiled their kit for the upcoming 2023/24 season and Puma have gone back to a more traditional design.

The Manchester club have arguably the nicest jersey in the Premier League this season as Puma opted to put everything in the centre of the jersey, and with its maroon collar, the 2022/23 shirt looks beautiful.

Next season will see a more traditional design applied to the Man City kit but the new look is very smart and can be seen below.

