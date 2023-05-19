VIDEO: West Ham players enjoy semi-final win together after the game

West Ham United’s players can be rightly proud of qualifying for the club’s first European final in 47 years at the expense of AZ Alkmaar, and after the game, they rightly enjoyed themselves.

On the coach on the way home from the match, Lucas Paqueta took to his Instagram stories to show him singing at the top of his voice along with team-mates Said Benrahma, Maxwell Cornet, Nayef Aguerd, Manuel Lanzini, Alphonse Areola and Emerson Palmeri.

It was a brilliant all-round performance from the east Londoners, but David Moyes will understand that nothing is won yet.

If he can eek out one more standout showing against Fiorentina, then the Hammers could find themselves as Kings of Europe once more.