Video: “Would like to ask our people” – Klopp asks Liverpool fans for one thing after Aston Villa match

Liverpool will play their final match of the campaign at Anfield on Saturday as the Reds host Aston Villa but the day is about more than just a game of football.

Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will all play their last game in front of the Kop on Saturday and it is expected to be an emotional one as the long-term Reds say goodbye.

Out of the four, Firmino is set to get most of the attention due to his contributions over the years, but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has asked the fans for one thing after the Aston Villa match.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Klopp asked fans inside Anfield to not forget about Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain when saying farewell.

The German coach said: “What I don’t like as well, and I’m sure Milly and Bobby wouldn’t like it as well if we forget Ox and Naby. I really would like to ask our people tomorrow to not forget that.”