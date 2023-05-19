West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Union Berlin striker Sheraldo Becker.

The 28-year-old has been in fine form for the German club this season and his performances have attracted the attention of a number of European clubs.

According to Fabrizio Romano, West Ham are looking to bring him in this summer as they look to shore up their attacking unit.

The Hammers have been quite disappointing going forward this season. Players like Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca have been largely underwhelming and the Hammers will have to bring in a quality goal scorer this summer.

Becker has 12 goals and 10 assists to his name across all competitions this season and he could prove to be an upgrade on West Ham’s current options.

The 28-year-old can operate as a centre forward, a central attacking midfielder, as well as a right-sided winger. His versatility will be an added bonus for West Ham United if they manage to secure his services.

The Hammers have made it to the finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League, and they will be hoping to secure a European trophy this season. If they manage to win the competition, they will be an attractive destination during the summer transfer window and Becker could be tempted to join them in the summer.

West Ham certainly have the financial means to attract the player and agree on a deal with his club.

The 28-year-old has a contract with Union Berlin until the summer of 2024 and they will be under pressure to cash in on him this summer. They will not want to lose the player on a free transfer next year.