West Ham United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Spezia Striker M’Bala Nzola.

The 26-year-old has done quite well for the Italian club this season, scoring 15 goals across all competitions.

A report from Tuttomercatoweb claims that the Hammers are now looking to sign him at the end of the season.

It is no secret that West Ham will have to bring in a reliable goalscorer in the summer and Nzola would be a quality acquisition.

The 26-year-old is at the peak of his powers and the opportunity to play in the Premier League will be an attractive option for him.

Nzola has the physical attributes to succeed in English football, and he could solve West Ham’s goalscoring problems next year.

Players like Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca have not been at their best this season and West Ham will have to add more depth to their attack.

The 26-year-old has the ability to lead the line for the Hammers next season and it remains to be seen whether West Ham can agree on a deal with his club.

That said, the player recently reiterated his commitment towards Spezia and he might not be keen on a switch anytime soon.