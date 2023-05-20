Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has now opened up on his poor form since returning from the World Cup.

The 31-year-old struggled to find the back of the net after the mid-season break, and he has now attributed the dip in form to the lack of motivation and complacency.

Wilson believes that the mid-season tournament hampered his rhythm and he was struggling to get back to his best. The striker managed to score just once between November to March.

“A bit of fatigue, a bit of complacency, the motivation had come down a little bit because it’s mid-season, I’d played at the World Cup”, he said. “It was my first tournament for my country, so it was a new experience for me and one where there’s a few things I’d change now. But I definitely felt I had to get my act together again and start performing for Newcastle.”

However, the Newcastle striker is now back to peak form and he has scored 11 goals in his last 10 appearances for Newcastle.

The 31-year-old has 18 goals in the Premier League and he will be hoping to finish the season strongly with the Magpies.

Newcastle are well placed to secure Champions League qualification and Wilson’s recent performances have been invaluable for them.

They will be hoping that the 31-year-old can continue his goalscoring form in the remaining matches of the season, and help them secure a top-four finish.