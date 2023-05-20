18 goals & 17 assists this season: Newcastle open talks with attacker’s representatives

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Brazilian forward Neymar this summer.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain and a report via Mundo Deportivo claims that the Premier League side have already opened talks with the Brazilian’s representatives regarding a summer move.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal at the end of the season. The player has a contract with PSG until the summer of 2025 at the French outfit could look to demand a substantial amount of money for him.

Newcastle need to bring in attacking reinforcements and Neymar would be a quality acquisition for them. The 31-year-old is a proven match-winner for club and country and he could transform Newcastle in the final third. The Magpies are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification and they will need better players in order to do well in the European competition next year.

Someone like Neymar could make a big difference for them. The 31-year-old is a world-class player who can play anywhere across the front three. His versatility will be an added bonus for Newcastle and Eddie Howe.

The Brazilian international has 18 goals and 17 assists to his name across all competitions and he would be a massive upgrade on players like Allan Saint-Maximin.

Newcastle are one of the richest clubs in the world and they certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the Brazilian to move to the Premier League now.