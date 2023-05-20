Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to sign Clement Lenglet permanently at the end of the season.

The Frenchman is currently on loan at the London club and he has done reasonably well during his time in England.

Spurs are prepared to sign him in the summer and a report from Mundo Deportivo (h/t SportWitness) claims that talks are quite advanced between the two clubs.

The 27-year-old Frenchman has no future at Barcelona and therefore a permanent exit from the Spanish club is ideal for all parties. Tottenham need more depth at the back and keeping the 27-year-old could prove to be a wise decision.

The defender is likely to be signed for a fee of around €20 million and the fee seems reasonable for a clear of his experience and quality.

The defender will be hoping to hold down a regular starting spot at Tottenham next season. The North London giants need to bring in another central defender this summer. Players like Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga could be on their way out of the club in the summer and Tottenham need a reliable defensive partner for Cristian Romero.

Meanwhile, Lenglet will be hoping to get back to his best in the coming months. He is used to English football by now and Spurs will expect him to perform at a high-level consistently next year.

He was highly regarded during his time at Sevilla but the move to Barcelona simply did not work out for him.

It remains to be seen whether the 27-year-old can get his career back on track once again.