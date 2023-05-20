Another injury for Leeds; Phil Hay confirms midfielder out of West Ham clash

When Sam Allardyce’s Leeds United side step out at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon, they will know that nothing less than three points will do as they battle against relegation.

After this weekend’s fixture, the Elland Road outfit only have Tottenham Hotspur to play at home, but if they’re not victorious against the Hammers, that final game could well be incidental.

With David Moyes’ side now in the Europa Conference League final, the Scot can afford to rest a number of his usual starters over the course of the final couple of Premier League games, which is of clear benefit to Leeds.

Injury latest – Dallas, Adams, Sinisterra, Roca out. Firpo suspended. Cooper back in training. With Firpo out, Allardyce says their still discussing who replaces him or whether to change the system. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) May 19, 2023

However, Allardyce has a number of absences to contend with, including another late withdrawal which will really hamper the visitors chances.

Junior Firpo is suspended for the trip to London, and Stuart Dallas, Luis Sinisterra, and Tyler Adams were already ruled out.

The latest player that won’t be able to play any part, according to a tweet from The Athletic’s Leeds United correspondent, Phil Hay, is Marc Roca.

Allardyce, up against one of his former clubs, would surely like to get one over on West Ham, and he’ll be heartened by the way in which his team played against both Man City and Newcastle United, even though they weren’t able to win either game.

It’s not a time for excuses, but to put sweat on the shirt and collectively produce the performance of the season.