Arsenal are keeping tabs on the PSV Eindhoven midfielder Xavi Simons.

The 20-year-old has been quite impressive for the Dutch outfit this season and his performances have caught the attention of a number of clubs.

A report via Fichajes claims that the Gunners could look to make a move for him this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his midfield options.

Arsenal have been overly reliant on Martin Odegaard for creativity from the middle of the park. The Norwegian clearly needs more support and Arteta must look to bring in someone who will add goals and assists to the side from the central areas.

Simons has 19 goals and 12 assists to his name across all competitions and he could prove to be a solid, long-term investment.

The 20-year-old midfielder has the potential to develop into a key player for Arsenal in the long run, and the Gunners would do well to secure his services this summer.

The opportunity to play for Arsenal could be an attractive option for the player. It would be a major step up in his career and he would get to showcase his qualities at a higher level.

Simons in action against Excelsior Rotterdam
Competing with top-class players in the Premier League could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

The report claims that PSV are hoping to agree on a new deal with the talented youngster and it remains to be seen whether Simons is prepared to commit his long-term future to the club.

