Arsenal team news: Trossard starts and Partey returns as Gunners look to return to winning ways

The final away game for Arsenal sees them travel to a Nottingham Forest side that are desperate for the three points to ease their relegation fears.

The Gunners know that if Man City beat Chelsea on Sunday, the title will head back to the Etihad Stadium, but whilst it’s still a possibility, however slight, Mikel Arteta will be wanting the best from his players in the Saturday evening kick-off.

The Spaniard, perhaps with one eye on the pace at which Forest can break, has three defensively minded midfielders in his starting XI to help break up play and then get forward if required.

Partey returns

Trossard starts

Saka on the wing

Aaron Ramsdale starts between the posts, and he’ll be protected by a three-man defence of Ben White, Gabriel and Jake Kiwior.

The four man midfield consists of captain Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, and up front, Leandro Trossard comes in and will line up alongside Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka.

A win at the City Ground would at least put some pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men, who could already be thinking ahead to a potential treble.

From Forest’s point of view, three points would all but make them safe given that they have a six-goal better goal difference than Leeds United, who would then need to win both of their remaining games against West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, and bridge that six goal gap.