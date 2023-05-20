Leeds United youngster Mateo Joseph has been linked with Spanish giants Barcelona.

A report from Mundo Deportivo has claimed that Barcelona should look to keep an eye on the talented youngster during the upcoming Under-20s World Cup.

Joseph has been named in the England squad for the tournament which will be held in Argentina. He is eligible to represent the Spanish national team as well.

It remains to be seen whether Joseph can make his mark in the tournament with his country now.

According to reports, the Leeds United youngster is one of the 10 talents Barcelona could look to keep an eye on.

The Spanish giants have a history of signing talented young players and nurturing them into established stars.

There is no doubt that they will be keeping tabs on the talented young players throughout the tournament.

Leeds will hope that Joseph can continue at the club for the long run and develop into a first-team player in the coming seasons.

If Barcelona come calling for him at the end of the season, Leeds might find themselves powerless to stop him from leaving. The opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world will be hard to turn down for the Leeds United youngster.