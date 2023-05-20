Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target Gift Orban brutally trolls Arsenal – also names the clubs he would like to play for

Gent striker Gift Orban has brutally trolled Arsenal and has claimed that he does not like them.

The 20-year-old striker has been linked with a move to England with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United said to be interested in signing him.

With an impressive record of 19 goals and 2 assists in just 19 appearances for Gent this season, Orban has emerged as one of Europe’s most sought-after young talents.

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to secure his services, even sending scouts to witness his outstanding hat-trick against Cercle Brugge.

In an interview with Sporza, Orban openly shared his footballing dreams. He expressed his ultimate ambition of playing in the Premier League, naming Manchester United, Liverpool, and Manchester City as his preferred destinations.

However, he didn’t shy away from expressing his lack of fondness for Arsenal. Orban criticised the club, suggesting they prioritize playing attractive football and selling players over winning titles, a sentiment he finds unappealing.

Drawing a comparison to Real Madrid, Orban emphasised the Spanish giants’ relentless pursuit of success and trophies. In his eyes, Arsenal falls short in terms of their hunger for silverware, and he desires to join a club where winning prizes is the primary focus.

Speaking about his football dream, he told Sporza:

“Playing in a big league. At a club where I feel comfortable AND where I play. The Premier League is my ultimate dream. Manchester United, Liverpool or Manchester City (laughs). I don’t really like Arsenal that much – it’s like they don’t want to win titles. They play and sell players – that’s it. I want to go somewhere where they win prizes. At Real Madrid they don’t have time for tiki-taka there, they just grab titles.”

Coincidentally, Arsenal recently lost their grip on the Premier League title, suffering a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. This result not only dashed Arsenal’s title hopes but also secured Nottingham Forest’s place in the league for another season.

Despite leading the league for a significant part of the campaign, Arsenal stumbled in the final quarter, leading to their disappointment.

While Arsenal has shown improvements under Mikel Arteta, Orban’s comments shed light on the external perceptions and criticisms the club faces.