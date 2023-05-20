Deal Agreed: Journalist confirms Liverpool have agreed a £70m deal for World Cup star

Liverpool have reportedly completed the signing of Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, according to Argentinian journalist Gaston Edul.

Edul announced on Twitter that the midfielder will be joining Liverpool in the summer.

Alexis Mac Allister va a ser jugador de Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/aoq2aKhhgK — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) May 20, 2023

The latest update from TyC Sports suggests that an agreement has been reached, although it is not yet official. Mac Allister is expected to play under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool in the upcoming season, with the reported transfer fee being close to £70 million.

Liverpool managed to secure Mac Allister’s signature ahead of Chelsea, who were also interested in signing the talented midfielder.

Mac Allister has been a standout performer for Brighton this season, contributing significantly to the team’s successful campaign. Additionally, he played a crucial role in Argentina’s triumph in the World Cup held in Qatar.