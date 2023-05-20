Borussia Dortmund have ruled out a return for Ilkay Gundogan at the Signal Iduna Park, Christian Falk exclusively revealed in his latest Fact Files for CaughtOffside.

Likewise, Bayern Munich are said to not be keen on the German international’s services, should they be available in the coming summer window.

“Several talks have taken place with City so far without an agreement. Barca are very interested, agent and uncle Ilhan have already had talks,” the German reporter wrote.

“The Spanish outfit is said to be prepared to offer a contract until 2026. Nothing signed there either. Gündogan is not an issue for FC Bayern.

“BILD knows: With Kimmich, Gortezka and the talent Gravenberch, one sees oneself as sufficiently occupied. At 32, Gündogan is no longer considered a player with whom you want to continue the upheaval. In addition, Bayern is looking for a mentality player, as Gündogan is not considered.

“Dortmund also does not want to bid for Gündogan because it is too expensive.”

The 32-year-old midfielder, who assisted the equalising goal in the first leg of Manchester City’s Champions League semi-final clash with Real Madrid, could leave on a free at the end of the season if his contract is allowed to run its course.

If not Dortmund… where?

Barcelona’s interest in Gundogan is well-documented, as is the club’s insatiable appetite for free transfers amid their ongoing financial turmoil off the pitch.

If an agreement can’t be struck with the chiefs at the Etihad, one might reasonably presume the former Dortmund man would be keen on the prospect of extending his career at one of the most prestigious clubs in European football.

It would represent yet another coup for the Catalan giants too right off the back of their £42.5m acquisition of Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski.