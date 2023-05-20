Manchester United are keen on signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old joined the Italian club at the start of the season and he has been quite impressive for them.

The talented young striker has 14 goals and six assists across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition for the Red Devils.

Manchester United will have to bring in a quality striker this summer and a report from the Times claims that Hojlund is one of the names on their shortlist. Apparently, Erik ten Hag is looking to give his attacking unit a makeover, and he has identified Rasmus Hojlund and Harry Kane as his priority targets.

Hojlund is likely to be tempted if Manchester United come calling in the summer. The Red Devils are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they could provide him with the platform to showcase his ability at a higher level.

Furthermore, Ten Hag has done well to nurture talented young players at Ajax and he could play a key role in the development of the Atalanta striker as well.

The young striker has a long-term contract with the Italian club and they are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet. It is fair to assume that Manchester United will have to pay over the odds in order to sign him.

The Red Devils have been overly dependent on Marcus Rashford this season but the England international needs more help and support from his teammates.

Manchester United will be hoping to fight for the league title and Champions League next year. They need a better squad to do well across multiple competitions and signing a quality forward should be their top priority.