Christian Falk boosts Arsenal hope in Declan Rice transfer pursuit

Bayern Munich have their sights set on one highly sought-after England international this summer though are aware their chances are ‘slim’, Christian Falk told CaughtOffside in his latest exclusive column.

Declan Rice is reportedly being eyed by Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and Liverpool (Daily Express) and will, according to ESPN, set back any interested party in the region of £100m.

“Sports director Hasan Salihamidzic and coach Thomas Tuchel continue to work on their list of players who should come for the new season,” the BILD reporter wrote.

“On May 30, the Supervisory Board decides on the budget. A new name is being discussed internally at Munich: Declan Rice from West Ham.

“Tuchel would have liked to have brought him to Chelsea. However, Bayern know that the chance is slim. The fee will be high. However, Bayern need a lot of money for the offer for striker Randal Kolo Muani.”

The 24-year-old has one year remaining on his contract and is widely expected to call time on his career with the Hammers this summer.

Declan Rice is likely to jump ship to another Premier League club… sorry Bayern!

Thomas Tuchel made no secret of his admiration for Rice during his days as Chelsea manager, though it’s fair to assume that the midfielder is an option too ambitious for a club with Bayern’s financial limitations.

Expect exits this summer to help fund the German’s transfer kitty ahead of a squad revamp, though the Bavarians have one clear priority that must be satisfied above all else – securing a new forward following the loss of prominent hitman Robert Lewandowski.

The numbers really speak for themselves here, with the Bundesliga giants’ top scorer, Serge Gnabry, only registering 15 goals (and seven assists) in 40 appearances (across all competitions).

No one should question the former Arsenal man’s quality, though such figures are a far cry from the now Barcelona man’s final season in the German top-flight, in which he amassed a frankly ludicrous tally of 50 goals (and seven assists) in 46 appearances (across all competitions).

Declan Rice will most certainly have to wait if Bayern happens to be his ideal next club, which will almost certainly turn out to be good news for interested parties like Arsenal in the meantime.