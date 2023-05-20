Football agent confirms Atletico Madrid’s interest in 14-goal Serie A striker

Football agent Massimo Brambati has revealed that Atletico Madrid are the latest team to show an interest in signing Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

Vlahovic has been a hot topic for conversation in recent months, with plenty of teams including Chelsea showing an interest in the Serbian international as his Juventus future remains uncertain.

The Old Lady signed the 23-year old from Fiorentina in January 2022 for a fee of around €81.6million (per Transfermarkt) and he has scored 23 times in 62 matches for the club.

During both his time in Florence and Turin, Vlahovic has shown an impressive eye for goal while also possessing an ability to play primarily with his back to goal, standing at 6ft 2in.

Speaking to Tutto Mercattoweb, former player-turned-agent Brambati has revealed that Atletico Madrid are the latest team to show an interest in Vlahovic and when asked whether a profit could be made on the forward, Brambati was unsure.

“There are three teams that showed up. In my opinion, Juve will take these offers seriously. All of them have an important profile, because they are Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

“I don’t know if the capital gain will be made, but after a year and a half of Vlahovic you have already amortized a year’s gross salary and a good part of the amount invested too.”

With Vlahovic yet to win a trophy at Juve since his arrival last year, that wait could go on longer with the likes of Napoli, Inter Milan and AC Milan showing this season that the Old Lady’s dominance in Italian football could take a back seat, so another European side could well offer him the opportunity to lift some silverware this summer.