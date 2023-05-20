‘I don’t care what happens in Liverpool’ – Erik ten Hag only interested in Man United results

It was a day for two Brazilians to make the headlines for their respective teams, but Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, wasn’t interested in Roberto Firmino’s last game at Liverpool or the end result against Aston Villa.

Firmino’s last appearance at Anfield had the fairytale ending as he scored in front of the Kop to earn Liverpool a vital point.

His countryman, Casemiro, delivered an acrobatic finish at Bournemouth to ensure all three points for the Red Devils and put them on the brink of the Champions League.

Ten Hag, speaking to the BBC after the match in quotes relayed by Manchester World, issued a terse response when asked about Liverpool.

“The only criticism is we didn’t kill off the game, we had to produce that second goal but that’s the way this team are. It is not easy scoring goals,” he said.

“It was a great goal from Casemiro. We pinned them back, didn’t let them breathe in the first 25 minutes. David de Gea made a mistake a few weeks ago but everyone can make mistakes. We defend with 11, that’s why we have so many clean sheets. David made some great saves.

“I don’t care what happens in Liverpool, it’s about us. We have to do the job.”

Going into the final two games of the season against Chelsea and Fulham, United need just a point to confirm their qualification into the premier European competition once more.

As the Dutchman noted, it all depends on the players counting on themselves and not worrying what happens elsewhere.

With both games being at Old Trafford too, home advantage should see them get over the line.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will likely have to be content with a Europa League berth, unless Brighton and Hove Albion can win all three of their remaining games and nick the qualifying position at the death.

In this incredible Premier League season, nothing should be discounted…