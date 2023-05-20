Pep Guardiola says that Manchester City’s performances and successes this season aren’t solely down him and his coaching.

City and Guardiola are on for a historic treble this season, the first time a club could complete the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League triumvirate since the 1999 team of Manchester United.

The Cityzens currently sit four points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand over Arsenal and can win the title this weekend with victory over Chelsea, while they sit in the finals of both the FA Cup and Champions League, where they will face Manchester United and Inter Milan respectively.

Talksport’s Jason Cundy is one of a host of pundits who are of the opinion that this City team are the greatest English side of all time, but amidst all the furore of City’s achievements this season, Guardiola has played down (quotes via Irish News) that he is solely responsible for what has occurred on the pitch.

“As a manager, I feel part of something but, no confusion, I never think it belongs to me.

“I’m part of it, I don’t deny it, but not without the incredible work and decisions of the sporting director, the board and the players, who are the most important thing.