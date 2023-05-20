‘In Real Madrid’s plans’ – Young Leeds star could be set for La Liga switch even if they survive relegation

With two games left to play of the current Premier League season, Leeds United still have their destiny in their own hands.

If they’re able to beat both West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, they will stay up at the expense of Everton.

Though they’ve not won either game they’ve played under Sam Allardyce’s stewardship, they’ve played well in both matches, and there are good reasons to think that there’s a chance they could save themselves.

The Hammers are through to their first European final in 47 years and will surely rest all of their main stars in Sunday afternoon’s game, whilst Spurs are going through their worst period of form this season.

Regardless of whether they stay up or not, however, it appears that they could lose one of their young stars to Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

According to Fichajes, Los Blancos are going to be keeping tabs on five players at the upcoming U20 World Cup in Argentina. One of those is Leeds’ Mateo Joseph.

The report suggests that the five players – Joseph, Yaser Asprilla, Soumaila Coulibaly, Naoki Kumata and Marcos Leonardo will be ‘closely watched,’ and if any of them impress, the likelihood is that Real will make their approach.

That would follow their modus operandi over the past few seasons whereby the club sign up and coming young players who will blossom whilst with them eg Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.