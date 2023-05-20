Inter Milan to demand £69.5million for 25-goal attacker this summer

Lautaro Martinez has had a £69.5million pricetag placed on him ahead of this summer amid interest from the Premier League.

This is according to Football Insider, who also say that Chelsea and Manchester United are two teams who have listed Martinez as a summer target.

The Argentinian striker is currently enjoying the best scoring season of his career, bagging 25 goals with 20 of those coming in Serie A, second best only to Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

FI understand that £69.5million would be enough for Inter to consider a sale, with Chelsea manager-to-be Mauricio Pochettino said to be very interested in getting him to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Martinez is one goal off a century of strikes for Inter Milan

United are also said to be a potential landing spot for Martinez, the Red Devils also in need of a number nine this season, with Wout Weghorst’s loan expiring this summer.

A strong, aggressive striker, Martinez could be that fear-inducing focal point Chelsea have been missing since the departure of Diego Costa in 2017, while United could do with a consistent goalscorer to take the load off Marcus Rashford.

 

