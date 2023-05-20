Journalist Paul Brown is of the opinion that Nicolas Pepe will see out his contract at Arsenal with his Gunners move not going the way he will have wanted it to.

Arsenal made Pepe their record signing in 2019 when they paid £72million to bring him in for Lille, but it’s safe to say that the move has not worked out.

Despite featuring 112 times for the Gunners over three seasons, the Ivorian winger’s performances have been far from that of a £72million player, as he now finds himself back in Ligue 1, on loan at Nice.

Over his three seasons at the Emirates and his current loan in France, the 27-year old has scored just 35 goals, two less than he got across his two years at Lille which prompted Arsenal to sign him up.

With Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli now seemingly the faces of Arsenal’s flanks, Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that he can see Pepe riding out the final year of his Emirates deal once his Nice loan ends.

“They won’t be getting a club-record fee for him going out. I’m not sure they’re going to get anything for Pepe as it wouldn’t surprise me if he just wants to see his contract out.”

A sad state of affairs for both Arsenal and Pepe, who will both hope that their time together can come to an amicable end in 2024.