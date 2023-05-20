Liverpool linked with ambitious summer move for £52 million Bundesliga star

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

According to a report from the Spanish publication Marca, the 28-year-old German midfielder will be available for a fee of around €60 million (£52m) this summer and the Reds are not the only English club looking to sign him. They will face competition from Premier League giants Arsenal as well.

Kimmich is reportedly unhappy at the German club and he is looking for a fresh challenge. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to break the bank for him.

It is no secret that Liverpool will have to bring in midfield reinforcements this summer.

They are set to lose players like Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner on free transfers. Players like Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have not been at their best for a while as well.

Jurgen Klopp needs to bring in multiple midfield signings this summer and Kimmich would be a superb acquisition.

The 28-year-old has been a star for club and country in recent seasons and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Klopp. The 28-year-old would help anchor the Liverpool midfield, and he will shield the back four as well.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be an attractive option for the German international and working with a world-class manager like Jurgen Klopp could be a tempting proposition.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool come forward with a concrete proposal for the Bayern Munich midfielder in the coming months.

The €60 million asking price is quite steep but Kimmich has the quality and the experience to transform Liverpool in the middle of the park.