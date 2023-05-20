Man City’s Ilkay Gundogan close to making the decision on where he plays next season

Though others may get the headlines and plaudits on a regular basis, there’s little doubt that Man City captain, Ilkay Gundogan, is the player that makes things tick when he’s on the pitch.

The 32-year-old has been in impressive form this season and has scored eight goals in 26 Premier League appearances (plus four more as sub) per WhoScored.

He’s as important as any other player in Pep Guardiola’s swashbuckling outfit, but speculation has been rife that he could be about to make a move to La Liga and an adventure with Xavi’s emerging Barcelona side.

Despite his advancing years, his experience in the middle of the park would be advantageous for Barca, who will need to improve in various areas of the squad in order to be challenging for the big titles next season.

Man City didn’t need to kick a ball on Saturday to win their third Premier League title in succession, thanks to Arsenal being unable to beat a Nottingham Forest side desperate for points too.

That win, coupled with a new contract offer, could be enough to see Gundogan snub the Catalan giants and stay at the Etihad Stadium beyond this season.

The Telegraph (subscription required) note that Gundogan is edging towards staying put thanks to being offered a longer contract than the one-year that was originally offered.

Two years with the option of another year is on the table, and with the title in hand on Sunday and a treble to go on and win, the feel good factor could help get this one over the line and leave Barca disappointed.