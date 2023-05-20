Few could begrudge Liverpool and Manchester United for keeping tabs on Ryan Gravenberch’s situation at Bayern amid the Dutchman’s concerns over playing time.

Bayern Munich’s new head coach, Thomas Tuchel, is understood to be an admirer of the midfielder and would be keen to keep him in Bavaria.

As such, it’s understandable that Christian Falk exclusively informed CaughtOffside that the incumbent German champions have given the Red Devils the same answer as their league rivals: a resounding no.

“Bayern will not sell Kimmich. Manchester United will also have a hard time getting Ryan Gravenberch. As previously noted for Liverpool: Bayern does not want to sell the Dutchman. Management has already been informed of this,” the reliable journalist wrote.

Bayern bosses do have the reassurance of a long-term contract (expiring in the summer of 2027) to fall back on, though one might reasonably imagine the former Ajax man will take some convincing to commit to a new project whilst he continues to be used sparingly (161 minutes accumulated over the course of the last seven league games).

A waiting game for Premier League clubs and Ryan Gravenberch?

Liverpool and Manchester United will both be wary of just how long Bayern Munich could delay negotiations with their talented 21-year-old, especially ahead of critical upcoming transfer windows for both outfits.

Jurgen Klopp is already understood to have made clear the importance of the Reds completing their transfer business early in the window, CaughtOffside understands, in order to focus on pre-season with his complete squad for the 2023/24 campaign.

Likewise, Erik ten Hag might not be quite so keen on engaging in protracted talks with Bayern when looking to capitalise on the benefit of Champions League football qualification (should they stay put in the top four).

It has the potential to become something of a waiting game for any club willing to go the distance for one of Europe’s hottest prospects.

The only question that remains is who will be prepared to show the required patience to land Gravenberch?