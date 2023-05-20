It’s been a season of ups and downs for some Man United stars, however, with Liverpool only managing to draw against Aston Villa whilst the Red Devils took three important points at Bournemouth, it seems likely that Champions League football is on its way back to Old Trafford for the 2023/24 campaign.

That reward, once it’s been confirmed, comes in a 2022/23 season that has already seen the Carabao Cup secured and a potential ending of Man City’s treble dreams in what’s expected to be an incredible first all-Manchester FA Cup final.

Despite that relative success, goalkeeper, David de Gea, has still had to endure a torrid time during the season, with his mistakes highlighted consistently.

What’s often forgotten is the amount of clean sheets he has ensured for his side, and the one he managed on the south coast on Saturday, coupled with Alisson letting one on from Villa’s Jacob Ramsey, meant that the Spaniard has again won the award for the Premier League’s Golden Glove.

Speaking to MUTV after the game, he had a message for his critics.

“It means myself and the team did really well,” he said, cited by the Manchester Evening News.

“Especially in the defensive side, we have been very solid the whole season and I think we played really good the whole season.

“I’ve helped the team as much as I can, keeping some good clean sheets and you know when you keep clean sheets, we are closer to winning games and today, we keep another one, a big one and a massive three points.

“We are closer to finishing in the top four and that’s very good for us. I think it’s been a great season for me, some very good teams in the league, some very good goalkeepers and it’s great. I try always my best to help the team.

“I’ll put it in a proper place, with the other awards that I have and it’s great, to be honest, to win another golden glove.”

The record is one in the eye for those who consistently mock de Gea’s ability between the sticks.

A goalkeeper’s mistakes are seemingly always more scrutinised than those made by players on the pitch, but looking at their season overall is surely a more accurate guide as to just how important they are to their teams.

To that end, de Gea can be rightly proud.