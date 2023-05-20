Real Madrid showing interest in player Tottenham signed in the summer

Richarlison is said to be a serious target for Real Madrid this summer with Carlo Ancelotti pushing for the move to happen.

This comes from Defensa Central, who say that the Italian boss wants to bring Richarlison to the Santiago Bernabeu despite Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland being the more priority targets for the ciub.

Richarlison scored 14 league goals for Everton under the stewardship of Ancelotti during the legendary manager’s spell at Goodison Park between December 2019 and June 2021 and despite Richarlison’s move to Tottenham in the summer not living up to expectations so far, that hasn’t stopped the Real boss wanting a reunion.

Karim Benzema is due to turn 36 in December, so a striker replacement will be needed at some point, but whether Richarlison is the man to fill that void is something to be debated.

The Brazilian striker has scored just three goals in 33 appearances for Spurs this season, so this is a rather confusing demand from Ancelotti when Haaland and Mbappe have scored a combined 90 goals in all competitions between them this season.

Richralison’s three goals in four World Cup matches for Brazil back in Qatar might be the only saving grace of what’s been a rather tough season for him, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Real hierarchy grant Ancelotti’s wishes this summer and make a move for the 26-year old.