Referee who faced Klopp’s wrath against Spurs delivers fatal blow to Liverpool’s top 4 hopes

In yet another Liverpool match, the controversy surrounding the referees took center stage, leaving fans and players frustrated.

The game against Aston Villa held immense significance for Liverpool’s Champions League aspirations, and several contentious decisions went against them, fueling the discontent among supporters.

The game was riddled with contentious moments, the talking point being the disallowed goal for Liverpool following an extensive VAR review.

Referee John Brooks was summoned to the pitchside screen to assess the situation and make a call. Ultimately, he ruled that Virgil Van Dijk was in an offside position when the ball was cleared by the defender, dealing a blow to Liverpool’s hopes of securing a top-four finish.

This bizarre decision proved to be crucial, amplifying the sense of injustice felt by Liverpool fans.

Moreover, it was not the only contentious call that overshadowed the game. Earlier in the match, Tyrone Mings was booked for a reckless high boot challenge on Cody Gakpo, after he lunged into the Dutchman with considerable force, studs first and directly into the Liverpool player’s torso.

Gakpo, who later had a goal disallowed, lifted his shirt in celebration, revealing the horrific marks on his body, further illustrating the severity of the challenge. This incident only served to emphasise the controversial nature of John Brooks’ decision not to send Mings off.

Adding to the controversy is the fact that John Brooks previously acted as the fourth official in the Liverpool vs. Spurs encounter last month.

During that match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s exuberant celebration of Diogo Jota’s 94th-minute winner led him to run down the touchline, celebrating it in front of fourth official John Brooks.

Jurgen Klopp pulled his hamstring celebrating that Jota goal ? pic.twitter.com/TLMvNCVrsn — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 30, 2023

Klopp’s actions resulted in a touchline ban, and now Liverpool fans speculate whether this incident influenced Brooks’ decisions in the Aston Villa game.

The coincidence has not gone unnoticed, with David Maddock of the Daily Mirror even expressing his amusement on Twitter.

PL suggest ref asked to look at screen to determine whether Villa's Konsa deliberately played ball, with Van Dijk in offside position. Ref John Brooks decided he didn't…which is bizarre, because any def who didn't try to play ball in that position shouldn't be on pitch.#LFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) May 20, 2023

We should add, John Brooks was the fourth official involved in that controversy when Klopp was ultimately banned for screaming in his face during the game against Spurs. A coincidence? Yep, probably, but another bafflingly insensitive ref appointment by PL and PGMOL. #LIVAVL — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) May 20, 2023

The convergence of these events only adds fuel to the fire, intensifying the frustration and skepticism felt by Liverpool supporters.

With their hopes of Champions League qualification hanging by a thread, Liverpool will be left to ponder the impact of these contentious calls on their season’s outcome.