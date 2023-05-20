Tottenham have held talks to sign 12-goal star at the end of the season

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form for the Dutch side this season, scoring 12 goals and picking up five assists across all competitions.

The Turkish midfielder will add some much-needed creativity to the side from the central areas and he will chip in with goals as well. Spurs need to add more quality in the middle of the park and the 22-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term signing.

According to 1908.nl, Tottenham have already held talks with the player’s entourage regarding a summer move. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a reasonable fee in the coming weeks now.

Apart from his qualities as a player, the 22-year-old is the captain of Feyenoord and he will bring some leadership qualities into the dressing room as well.

Spurs have been linked with Arne Slot in recent weeks, and if they end up appointing the 44-year-old manager, it could help them sign the 22-year-old midfielder as well. Kokcu might be keen on a reunion with Slot at Spurs.

Kokcu has proven himself in the Eredivisie and he will be hoping to test himself in the Premier League now.

The opportunity to play for Tottenham could be an attractive option for him. Competing against top-class players in the Premier League would help him improve and fulfil his potential.

Kokcu is still only 22 and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. A transfer to the Premier League would be the ideal next step in his career.