Video: ‘All of a sudden’ – Simon Jordan fears for Newcastle next season

He isn’t know for holding back on his opinions, and talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan was certainly outspoken when asked how he felt Newcastle United might do next season having to contend with the Champions League as well as domestic matters.

Jordan was effusive in his praise for what Eddie Howe has managed to achieve this season but it was laced with a warning.

The former Crystal Palace owner pondered on the thought that perhaps, success has come just a little bit too quickly for the club.

“The challenge for them is to continue to build because they’ve gone in such a vertical direction,” he said.

“They’ve also got the challenge now of now only playing in the Premier League they’ve now got the European campaign that comes along side it so they’ve got to have a bigger, better more varied squad than they’ve already got.

“I think what they’ve done this season is brilliant. Now there’s expectation, they’ve set themselves a standard, but you expect Liverpool to wake up, you expect Chelsea to wake up.

“All of a sudden those challenges come on the horizon that they haven’t had this year.”