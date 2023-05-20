Video: Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta sends message to Man City after City Ground loss

Saturday turned out to be the worst day possible for Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side as, not only did they not win at Nottingham Forest, but their inability to get three points handed a third straight Premier League title to rivals Man City.

The Gunners didn’t deserve to get anything out of their performance at the City Ground given that they were flat for most of the 90 minutes against a team that were fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table.

After the match, Arteta spoke with the TV cameras and had a message of congratulations for the champions.

?? “Congratulations to City for winning the championship and obviously a really sad day for us after everything we have done in the season but now we have to face the reality.” Mikel Arteta congratulates Manchester City on their Premier League title.? pic.twitter.com/XYpFGdvPcu — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 20, 2023

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports