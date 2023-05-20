Video: Bobby Firmino gets incredible send off from Liverpool’s Kop after securing point against Villa

If Roberto Firmino was in any doubt as to how much love Liverpool fans had for him, the send off that the Kop gave him after the match against Aston Villa, his last at Anfield and one in which he earned the hosts a point, was simply incredible.

The Brazilian stood there in front of his team-mates taking the acclaim, and to a man the entire stand appeared to be in full voice.

A familiar refrain of ‘Si, señor’ could be heard and Firmino responded by clapping those that lauded him.