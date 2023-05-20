Video: Bullet header from Mitrovic sees Fulham lead against Palace

Cometh the hour cometh the man, and Fulham were indebted to the returning Aleksandar Mitrovic against Crystal Palace.

The front man had already slammed a first-half penalty home to equalise an earlier effort from Palace’s Odsonne Edouard, before his bullet header saw the Cottagers take the lead for the first time in the game.

Awarded a free kick out wide on the right, Mitrovic was allowed to come around the back completely unmarked, and as Willian fired in the dead ball, the striker met it firmly to power home.

