Video: Casemiro scores with a stunning acrobatic finish to give Manchester United the lead

Casemiro’s magnificent goal has given Manchester United an early lead against Bournemouth.

Eriksen’s perfectly executed lofted pass found Casemiro’s well-timed run behind the Bournemouth defense.

A stroke of luck favored United as the defender’s attempted clearance fell perfectly for the Brazilian midfielder.

Casemiro capitalised on the opportunity with a brilliant acrobatic finish.

It’s the perfect start for United for whome a win is a must!

Watch the impressive goal in the video below: