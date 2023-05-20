Video: Casemiro scores with a stunning acrobatic finish to give Manchester United the lead

AFC Bournemouth Manchester United FC
Posted by

Casemiro’s magnificent goal has given  Manchester United an early lead against Bournemouth.

Eriksen’s perfectly executed lofted pass found Casemiro’s well-timed run behind the Bournemouth defense.

A stroke of luck favored United as the defender’s attempted clearance fell perfectly for the Brazilian midfielder.

Casemiro capitalised on the opportunity with a brilliant acrobatic finish.

It’s the perfect start for United for whome a win is a must!

Watch the impressive goal in the video below:

More Stories Casemiro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.