Video: Casemiro scores with a stunning acrobatic finish to give Manchester United the lead

Casemiro’s magnificent goal has given Manchester United an early lead against Bournemouth.
Eriksen’s perfectly executed lofted pass found Casemiro’s well-timed run behind the Bournemouth defense.
A stroke of luck favored United as the defender’s attempted clearance fell perfectly for the Brazilian midfielder.
Casemiro capitalised on the opportunity with a brilliant acrobatic finish.
It’s the perfect start for United for whome a win is a must!
Watch the impressive goal in the video below:
The acrobatic finish by… CASEMIRO?!
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 20, 2023