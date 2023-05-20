Video: Guard of honour for Firmino as Liverpool players, staff and fans acclaim Brazilian

It was a moving sight at Anfield as Roberto Firmino made his way out onto the pitch to receive the acclaim for one last time.
The Brazilian is moving on at the end of this season, but Liverpool’s fans, staff and players know exactly what he’s meant to Jurgen Klopp’s side over the past few years.
As his name was announced over the tannoy to come out and receive a parting gift, those he’s played alongside formed a well-deserved guard of honour.
The biggest ovation of the lot for Roberto Firmino. ???? #LFC pic.twitter.com/9onvBuiiWE
— James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 20, 2023