Video: Harry Kane’s gesture at full-time after Brentford defeat hints at a summer goodbye

Tottenham Hotspur’s disappointing season continued as they suffered a 3-1 loss to Brentford.

Harry Kane’s stunning free-kick gave Spurs the lead, but they suffered a second-half collapse, conceding three goals to Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa.

The defeat pushed Tottenham down to 8th place in the league standings, trailing behind Brighton and Aston Villa. Their hopes of securing a spot in Europe next season now looks increasingly unlikely.

After the match, Kane took a walk around the stadium, applauding and waving at the Tottenham supporters.

And it is suggested that this gesture could be his final goodbye to the home fans, hinting at a potential departure in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Is this the final Goodbye from Harry Kane? pic.twitter.com/cGwrCs5Nke — AS (@Ansul_MUFC) May 20, 2023

Harry Kane’s future has been the talking point all season and will continue to be so in the summer transfer window.

His current contract with the club expires next summer and there have been no talks of a contract extension yet.

The club are shambles at the moment both on and off the pitch. They do not have a permanent manager as yet and not a sporting director.

With Kane about to turn 30 and enter the final stage of his career he will be looking to end his brilliant career on a high.

There is a strong interest from Manchester United who have reportedly made him their top summer target meanwhile Bayern Munich and PSG are also said to be very keen on signing him. However, Kane’s determination to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League record is why he may prefer a move within England making a move to United a big possibility.

While Daniel Levy may not be keen on selling him to a Premier League rival, the fear of losing him on a free next summer could factor into a decision.