Video: ‘I’m extremely sad’ – Mikel Arteta bemoans Arsenal’s lack of a cutting edge at Forest

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Despite leading the Premier League for most of this season, reason results, which included Saturday’s defeat at Nottingham Forest, meant that Arsenal lost out on the title to Man City and that hurt manager, Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard spoke to the TV cameras after the match, and there was disappointment etched on his face.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta sends message to Man City after City Ground loss
Man City’s Ilkay Gundogan close to making the decision on where he plays next season
Watch: The moment Manchester City players found out they won the Premier League

The Gunners were never at the races at the City Ground, consistently giving the ball away and making sloppy passes.

For a team that were the standard bearers for much of the 2022/23 campaign, that’s incredibly disappointing.

Pictures from Sky Sports

More Stories Martin Odegaard Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.