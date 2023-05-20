Video: ‘I’m extremely sad’ – Mikel Arteta bemoans Arsenal’s lack of a cutting edge at Forest

Despite leading the Premier League for most of this season, reason results, which included Saturday’s defeat at Nottingham Forest, meant that Arsenal lost out on the title to Man City and that hurt manager, Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard spoke to the TV cameras after the match, and there was disappointment etched on his face.

The Gunners were never at the races at the City Ground, consistently giving the ball away and making sloppy passes.

For a team that were the standard bearers for much of the 2022/23 campaign, that’s incredibly disappointing.

? "Heal the next few days, it is very painful, I'm extremely sad." Mikel Arteta reacts after Arsenal lose 1-0 to Nottingham Forest and Manchester City are crowned Champions ?? pic.twitter.com/KKlguL1ANk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 20, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports