Video: Joel Ward’s first goal in four years earns Palace a point at Fulham

Fulham have only got themselves to blame after coming from behind against Crystal Palace, only to allow the lead to slip late on thanks to Joel Ward.
Odsonne Edouard had put the Eagles ahead at Craven Cottage but an Aleksandar Mitrovic penalty sent the sides in level at the break.
Mitrovic then sent home a bullet header from Willian’s pinpoint delivery, however, some poor defending from the hosts at a free-kick saw Ward scramble home to earn the visitors a point.
Pictures from beIN Sports and fuboTV