Video: Jurgen Klopp pays great tribute to outgoing Liverpool stars Milner and Firmino

Liverpool FC
Posted by

It was an emotional day at Anfield as Liverpool said goodbye to two great servants of the club, James Milner and Roberto Firmino.

Both were able to come on in the match against Aston Villa, and the Brazilian capped his cameo by scoring the goal that cancelled out Jacob Ramsey’s earlier strike.

More Stories / Latest News
Much maligned Man United star sends message to his critics after picking up award
Video: Title dream slipping away for Arsenal as Awoniyi gives Forest early lead
‘I don’t care what happens in Liverpool’ – Erik ten Hag only interested in Man United results

After the match, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, paid a glowing tribute to the pair and their abilities.

It was clear from the effusiveness of his praise that the German is going to miss them just as much as anyone else.

Pictures from Sky Sports

More Stories James Milner Jurgen Klopp Roberto Firmino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.