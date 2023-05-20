Video: Jurgen Klopp pays great tribute to outgoing Liverpool stars Milner and Firmino

It was an emotional day at Anfield as Liverpool said goodbye to two great servants of the club, James Milner and Roberto Firmino.

Both were able to come on in the match against Aston Villa, and the Brazilian capped his cameo by scoring the goal that cancelled out Jacob Ramsey’s earlier strike.

After the match, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, paid a glowing tribute to the pair and their abilities.

It was clear from the effusiveness of his praise that the German is going to miss them just as much as anyone else.

"Both players showed in 20-odd minutes [today] who they are and why we love them" ?? Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to James Milner and Roberto Firmino after they played their final games for Liverpool at Anfield ? pic.twitter.com/MbUwotlcNo — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 20, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports