Video: Liverpool all over the place as Jacob Ramsey scores in front of the Top for Aston Villa

Liverpool really only had themselves to blame when Aston Villa took a first-half lead at Anfield in front of the Kop.

The Reds had already conceded a penalty which was missed by Ollie Watkins, but their general all-round play was reminiscent of much of this season.

They were disjointed, passing wasn’t crisp and marking was often non-existent. So it was when Jacob Ramsey fired Villa in front.

Liverpool were unable to clear their lines and Trent Alexander-Arnold had completely forgotten about Ramsey who had come in around the back.

GOAL | Liverpool 0-1 Aston Villa | Jacob Ramsey pic.twitter.com/v2mWWNcyZn — VAR Tático (@vartatico) May 20, 2023

Jacob Ramsey is there at the back post and Aston Villa lead! As things stand, Liverpool will fail to qualify for Champions League.

?: @peacock | #LIVAVL pic.twitter.com/cZweenXtMb — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 20, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports and Peacock/NBC Sport Soccer