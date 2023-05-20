Video: Liverpool all over the place as Jacob Ramsey scores in front of the Top for Aston Villa

Liverpool really only had themselves to blame when Aston Villa took a first-half lead at Anfield in front of the Kop.
The Reds had already conceded a penalty which was missed by Ollie Watkins, but their general all-round play was reminiscent of much of this season.
They were disjointed, passing wasn’t crisp and marking was often non-existent. So it was when Jacob Ramsey fired Villa in front.
Liverpool were unable to clear their lines and Trent Alexander-Arnold had completely forgotten about Ramsey who had come in around the back.
Jacob Ramsey is there at the back post and Aston Villa lead!
As things stand, Liverpool will fail to qualify for Champions League.
