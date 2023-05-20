Video: Mitrovic slams home penalty for Fulham to level against Palace

Fulham certainly missed him during his ban for the antics at Man United earlier in the season, but once again, this time against Crystal Palace, Aleksandar Mitrovic showed everyone what they were missing.
The Eagles had taken the lead at Craven Cottage through Odsonne Edouard, and it looked as though the visitors would be going in at the break ahead.
However, the west Londoners were handed an injury time penalty and Mitrovic couldn’t have despatched it with more venom.
The keeper had no chance as he slammed it into the top corner.
GOAL | Fulam 1-1 Crystal Palace | Mitrovicpic.twitter.com/5BEiPnbXT3
Pictures from Viaplay