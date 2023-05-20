Video: Ollie Watkins with a ridiculous penalty miss against Liverpool

Aston Villa have missed a golden opportunity to go a goal up against Liverpool at Anfield.
The visitors executed a brilliant counter-attack, with Watkins advancing down the left wing.
However, Konate’s attempt to defend ended up being a foul, resulting in a penalty for Villa.
Watkins steps up to take it but fails to convert it in what is a ridiculous miss.
Liverpool survive!
Watch the miss below:
Watkins missed the penalty pic.twitter.com/CHAQ3vVI49
— VAR Tático (@vartatico) May 20, 2023
