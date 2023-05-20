Video: Ollie Watkins with a ridiculous penalty miss against Liverpool

Aston Villa FC Liverpool FC
Aston Villa have missed a golden opportunity to go a goal up against Liverpool at Anfield.

The visitors executed a brilliant counter-attack, with Watkins advancing down the left wing.

However, Konate’s attempt to defend ended up being a foul, resulting in a penalty for Villa.

Watkins steps up to take it but fails to convert it in what is a ridiculous miss.

Liverpool survive!

Watch the miss below:

 

