Video: Roberto Firmino comes on to score a crucial goal for Liverpool in his last game at Anfield

It just had to be him!! Roberto Firmino who has scored so many important goals for Liverpool over the years has come off the bench to score yet another memorable goal.

In what is his last home game for Liverpool, he was set to get a proper sending off from Liverpool fans who absolutely adore him. And he made sure he gave them one last parting gift in the form of a crucial equaliser against Villa.

Salah produces a brilliant cross in from the outside of his boot and it is met by the Brazilian who finishes it expertly as he has done so many times.

Watch the goal below: