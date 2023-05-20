Video: ‘This is where I want to be’ – Mateu Alemany explains why he rejected Aston Villa to stay at Barcelona

As the current La Liga season was drawing to a close and Barcelona were within touching distance of another league title, the Catalan club were hit with the news that director of football, Mateu Alemany, was leaving the club.

As the board member who had managed to work his magic in the transfer market over the past few windows, he was clearly an important person to lose for president, Joan Laporta, and first-team manager, Xavi.

However, at the 11th hour, Alemany did and about turn and decided to stay at the Camp Nou, and on Saturday before the game against Real Sociedad, he gave his reasons why to DAZN.

“I’m very clear my place is at Barca, the best club in the world. I’m totally committed to helping this project, which has taken a very important step,” he said.

“Aston Villa has an impressive project and one of the best coaches in Europe, but after personal reflection, this is where I want to be.

“I hope in the coming years we will continue to climb the steps to dominate European football again.”

Mateu Alemany explica su cambio de decisión y por qué se queda en el @FCBarcelona "Después de una reflexión personal, mi sitio está aquí y estoy comprometido con este club"#LaLigaEnDAZN ? pic.twitter.com/BwnT9USHMq — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) May 20, 2023

Pictures from DAZN.