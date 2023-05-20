Video: Title dream slipping away for Arsenal as Awoniyi gives Forest early lead

The City Ground was bouncing on Saturday evening as Nottingham Forest marksman, Taiwo Awoniyi, continued his recent good form with a fine finish against Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side have to get three points to ensure that pressure is kept on Man City, however inevitable the destination of the Premier League title may seem now.

The Gunners were authors of their own downfall with captain Martin Odegaard giving the ball away in midfield. Morgan Gibbs White pounced on the mistake and then played in Awoniyi who made no mistake.

