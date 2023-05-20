Video: Traore runs Everton ragged and Hwang Hee-chan profits to gives Wolves the lead

Everton FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Saturday’s game at Molineux really is a must-win for Sean Dyche’s Everton side, given that if either Leeds United or Leicester City win their games, they will leapfrog the Toffees if they’re unable to get three points against Wolves.

Their cause hasn’t been helped by an opening goal that could’ve been stopped at source.

Instead, Everton allowed Adama Traore to run unchallenged from the halfway line and get a shot away. The save from Jordan Pickford only succeeded in the ball falling straight to Hwang Hee-chan, and the striker made no mistake.

Pictures from Viaplay

