Video: Yerry Mina hits incredible 99th minute equaliser for Everton at Wolves

Everton’s performance at Wolves wasn’t enough to get a vital three points, but very much in the Sean Dyche ‘never give up’ mould, Yerry Mina poked home an equaliser – in the 99th minute.

The hosts had taken the lead in the first half when the Toffees just allowed Adama Traore to run at them from the halfway line before unleashing an Exocet.

His shot was parried but fell straight to Hwang Hee-chan who made no mistake.

The game looked like it had gone for the visitors until a late onslaught from Everton saw Mina, thrown up front as a last throw of the dice, find the net.

Pictures from beIN Sports and NBC Sport Soccer

