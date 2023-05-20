In a crucial match for Arsenal to keep their title hopes alive, they suffered a stunning 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest. This result officially sealed Manchester City’s triumph in the Premier League.

Notably, Nottingham Forest’s victory also guaranteed their survival in the Premier League for the upcoming season.

As the game unfolded, Manchester City’s players and staff eagerly watched, anticipating the outcome. The official Manchester City Twitter account subsequently shared a video capturing the moment when the players witnessed their title-clinching achievement.

The video depicts the ecstatic reaction of the Manchester City players, who erupted into wild celebration as soon as the final whistle blew.

Watch the moment the City players found out they won the Premier League title: